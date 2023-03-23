THESE two actresses join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, see names

Mumbai: After Bigg Boss 16, fans are eagerly waiting for other two top reality shows — Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Lock Upp 2 to begin. While an official announcement about the shows from the makers are still awaited, updates about them have created a a lot of buzz on internet. Several celebrity names who are expected to take part in the upcoming season of KKK and Lock Upp are surfacing online.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty, we have an interesting update on contestants list. Actress and Bigg Boss 16 second runner-up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the latest celeb to confirm being a part of KKK’s new edition. Yes, you read that right! The Udaariyan star in her latest chat with Instant Bollywood at an award spilled beans about the same.

When Priyanka was questioned about her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, she explained with a smile that, as is the norm, the media is not informed of any details beforehand and so, she could not disclose any information at that point in time.

Anjali Arora Confirms KKK 13

Another female celebrity who has confirmed being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is Anjali Arora, a popular social media star and Lock Upp season 1 contestant. In conversation with ‘Instant Bollywood’, Anjali said, “I have a fear of snakes and lizards, which I am trying to overcome.” She also added that she is now fully ready for KKK 13.

Are you excited to see these two celebrities in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates.