‘They are not speaking with scientific temper,’ Prakash Raj hits out at BJP

Sruthi VibhavariUpdated: 2nd December 2020 5:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, in a scathing attack launched on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign for the Hyderabad civic polls, said that the leaders from the state to national cadre failed to speak with scientific temper.

In an interview given to a Telugu news channel late last week, Prakash Raj said that the BJP sidetracked the municipal election, by bringing up irrelevant issues. “What message do they want to give by calling the Chief Minister a terrorist and a Pakistani agent,” he asked. BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay had tweeted that there are doubts that chief minister KCR has links with terrorists, and suggested that intelligence agencies should keep a close watch on him.

Prakash Raj further exuded confidence in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government and the leadership of KCR and KTR. “I trust their leadership. I have seen development happening and issues being solved. Only after self-rule has been achieved in Telangana, the state and Hyderabad asserted itself on the national and international level,” he said.

“BJP leadership must have some conscience to say that no development happened in the past six years,” Prakash Raj opined. 

The actor, who contested as an independent from Bengaluru Central constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, also came down heavily on the BJP-led governments at the center and several states. He took to criticize the government’s inaction in the Hathras rape case, the ‘love-jihad’ laws in BJP-led states, arrests of students and Dalit leaders under draconian laws, violence in Kashmir, and the like.

Prakash Raj also commented on the violence that was used to curb the ongoing farmer protests abutting the national capital. “How dare they use water-cannons on the farmers who are peacefully protesting,” he questioned.

