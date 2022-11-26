‘They don’t want to respect me,’ Telangana Guv slams ruling TRS

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the state government for not letting her unfurl the Indian flag for this year’s Republic Day.

Speaking to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, the governor remarked that every state except Telangana had the governor hoisting the flag and denying her her right as a “patriot and a Constitutional head” was unacceptable.

When asked, Soundararajan remarked that she is indeed being discriminated because she is a woman.

“When my mother passed away, the Tamil Nadu chief minister, Pondicherry chief minister paid their respects. Telangana didn’t. Even when the pandemic was at its peak, I wanted to offer some suggestions as a doctor. Telangana CM KCR was very pally with the previous Governor but did not pay any heed to me,” she added.

Soundararajan further remarked that until she took charge as the Governor, there were no female ministers in the Telangana Cabinet.

“The IAS officers don’t receive me in districts because they have instructions from higher up. They don’t want to respect me,” she alleged.

Soundararajan was asked about Telangana IT miniter KT Rama Rao’s comment where he said, “We will respect her if she behaves like a Governor.”

She replied, “What way am I not behaving like a Governor? Let them answer.” She remarked.