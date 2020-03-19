They will welcome me soon: Ranjan Gogoi

New Delhi: After the Congress raised slogans during the oath talking ceremony on Thursday, former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi expressed confidence that the same people “will soon welcome me”.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said: “Ranjan Gogoi who has given many controversial judgement and he himself have been controversial, his appointment and his acceptance has raised bonafide questions of quid pro quo.”

“He has lowered the dignity of the office of Chief Justice rather disgraced it…” said Anand Sharma.

“The Constitutional scheme of things is very clear the distancing of executive parliament and the judiciary. The earlier example does not hold water because as they were after many years.

“This is wrong and it severely undermines the judiciary and it sends the wrong message to present and future of the judiciary,” said Sharma.

Later, Ranjan Gogoi left Parliament without speaking.

Earlier Congress leader Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh started shouting slogans and even yelled over the announcement being made. It was thereafter followed by other members.

When Justice (Retired) Gogoi walked toward the Well of the House, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram shouted slogans and started moving out of the House which was followed by other Congress members.

The DMK, CPM and IUML members also joined. While Gogoi was taking oath, the House reverberated with protest slogans and it felt silent when Congress, DMK, CPM and IUML members walked out.

Source: IANS

