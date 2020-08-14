Thinking about a surrogacy: Amy Schumer

By Neha Published: 14th August 2020 6:41 pm IST
Amy Schumer

Washington: American stand-up comedian and actor Amy Schumer recently revealed that due to her health issues she will consider going for a surrogacy.

According to Fox News, the 39-year-old star who has a year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fletcher made an upcoming appearance on ‘Sunday Today with Willie Geist.’

The ‘Trainwreck’ star said in a sneak peek of the interview which will be aired on Sunday, August 16, “We did IVF and it was really tough for me. I do not think I could ever go for this .”

READ:  Gwyneth Paltrow looks radiant with mother, daughter

The ‘Snatched’ actor also talked about the difficulties of becoming pregnant and the health issues being faced by her.

Schumer explained, “I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again. We thought about a surrogate. but I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

For now, however, the star is basking in the glow of motherhood.

She said, “Life is so much more beautiful. He’s the best thing in my life.”

Schumer’s pregnancy struggles are chronicled in the docu-series ‘Expecting Amy’ on HBO Max, which follows the ‘I Feel Pretty’ star as she embarks on a tour while carrying her son.

READ:  Hyland, Adams celebrate what would have been their wedding day

Among the ailments faced by the comedian was a severe form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close