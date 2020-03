Third coronavirus death in India: Man dies in Mumbai

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported its third coronavirus fatality with a 64-year-old man dying in Mumbai, Health Ministry officials said as the number of positive cases rose to 125.

The patient, whose wife is stable, is the first COVID-19 death in Maharashtra, the officials said.

Earlier deaths

Earlier, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi died after they tested positive for the infection.

The 125 positive cases include 22 foreign nationals.

Number of patients recovered

According to ministry data, 13 people have been discharged so far, including the three Kerala patients who were discharged last month following their recovery.

The Mumbai patient was admitted to the city’s Kasturba Hospital and was suffering from multiple health issues apart from being infected by the novel coronavirus, said BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi.