Third Covid cluster found in Bengaluru apartment

Bengaluru, Feb 23 : In less than 10 days, another Covid cluster has been found in Bengaluru with 10 Covid-19 cases being reported from a multi-block apartment, civic body Commissioner, N. Manjunath Prasad said on Monday.

According to a statement, the cases were reported from the S.J.R. Watermark Apartments, in Ambalipura at Bellandur of Mahadevpura Zone.

This apartment complex comprises nine blocks housing 1,500 people. Based on the findings, six contagious blocks have been declared a containment zone by the Bengaluru civic body, while other three blocks are 200 metres away and have not reported any case among their residents.

“These 10 cases came to light between February 15 and 22. Nine mobile teams were deployed, 500 RT-PCR samples taken and results are expected by Tuesday,” Prasad said in the statement.

He added that the sanitisation has been carried out in the apartment premises and a health team with four doctors has been deployed.

On February 13, the first cluster was found at Manjushree Nursing College near Kaval Byrasandra in the city, where 42 students of 210 students tested positive. Most of them are from Kerala.

On February 15, another cluster was found as 104 residents of the S.N.N. Raj Lakeview Apartments in Bommanahalli, tested positive, with 96 of them above the age of 60 years. The apartments house 1,052 people.

