Third wave of Covid-19: Major lockdown imposed in 7 Pak cities



Lahore: Amid the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, a major lockdown will be imposed in seven cities in Punjab province starting from Monday onwards.

As per Dawn news report, the lockdown, which comes after a gap of one year, will remain in force for two weeks in the following cities

Lahore Rawalpindi Sargodha Faisalabad Multan Gujranwala Gujrat

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Punjab provincial government, the major lockdown will restrict the movement of the people; there will be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious or other purposes at any place, public or private; marriage and banquet halls, community centres and marquees will remain closed; and also a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dining while only takeaway and home delivery will be allowed.

The statement also said that there will be a complete ban on all kind of sports, cultural and other activities and events throughout the province.

Also on Saturday, the Punjab government enforced a smart lockdown in 36 more localities of three cities, including Lahore.

Pakistan extends travel restrictions

As per Geo News report, Pakistan has extended the duration of restrictions imposed on inbound flights, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Saturday.

The restrictions will remain in place till March 18, the CAA said in a notification.

The CAA, on March 1, had notified a new travel advisory for inbound flights, private, and chartered planes.

