Third wave of COVID-19 might not be as severe as second: Director of Public Health

Hyderabad: Dr. G. Srinivas Rao, the director of Public Health has said that natural immunity developed among individuals during the two waves of COVID-19, and the vaccinations administered to the public could play an effective role in minimizing the severity of a third COVID-19 wave.

According to a report in Telangana Today, Dr. Rao said that 80 lakh individuals have been administered vaccines and the vaccination drive will increase in the coming months with availability of more doses. Dr. Rao further added that the Telangana government is geared up to control if there is an outbreak of a third COVID-19 wave.

Dr Rao said that the state government has upgraded the medical infrastructure in the state and efforts are on to provide oxygen supply lines to almost all government hospital beds. The health department has arranged 2000 beds in the Niloufer Hospital. Dr. Ramesh Reddy, director of Medical Education said people should not fear about the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19. However, he advised that the public should follow the protocols i.e., wearing of masks, sanitizing hands, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining social distancing. He also advised the people to get vaccinated.