This AP man has a trick to make COVID disappear; leaves internet in splits!

Ananthapuram: COVID-19’s second wave of infections has left both governments and health care systems stressed already. There is no respite in sight, the scientists said, and are even predicting another deadly wave.

But, a stenographer in Andhra Pradesh’s Ananthapuram district has got us all covered. He has a trick to make the deadly virus disappear. But, how?

Well, not very tough too. Just rename the virus to ‘Caronaa’ and the disease to ‘COVVIYD-19’. Then, make banners with the names to tie them to the doors and public places. By doing this, he ensures that ‘Caronaa will be disappeared not only from Ananthapuram district, but also from the world.’

“This is a guarantee as it is a divine power as per numerology (sic),” the stenographer, SV Annandd Rao, writes in a banner.

Your can find comedy anywhere these days pic.twitter.com/1smTy7ZgK3 — Dhunji S. Wadia (@dhunji) May 9, 2021

Annandd Rao’s name is also evidently a result of his numerology belief.

The man’s suggestion has left the internet in splits. Some of them even said that it should be considered.

Here are some hilarious responses:

you don’t understand. he is subliminally pleading modi to “kuch to karo na!” — Kannan (@BlueJay102) May 9, 2021

Caronaa pyaaarrr hai 🤍 — Samyukta Hornad (@samyuktahornad) May 8, 2021

Emraan Hashmi sings Caro-Na kaho 😛 — Guru v5.5™ (@Kiraataka) May 8, 2021

Gaad bless. Caronaa solution found. https://t.co/NfwgYQqO15 — Vivek Raju | donate.indiacovidresources.in (@vivekraju93) May 8, 2021

He is right actually, just change spelling. There will be no corona. But just caronaa and COVVIYD-19 in the world. — Nalin Bakshi (@nalin_bakshi) May 10, 2021

Exactly what I wanted to post. — Solomon Ignatius Tha (@Solo_tha) May 10, 2021

You may not need to be Vaccinated then but you still need to be 'Vyaaccinated' 😉 — Shahid Ahmed (@shahid_ahmed43) May 9, 2021

As the COVID-19 cases rise every day increasing the fatality rate exponentially, the world is looking for a definite solution out of it. These superstitions are insensitive and only turn our heads away from how serious this crisis is.