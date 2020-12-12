This Australian couple turned a school bus into their dream travel home

If you are a travel enthusiast and also someone who loves their own space, say Hi to the ultimate and the cosiest solution that this Australian couple has come up with.

Meet Hannah and Harry, who have converted a school bus into their travelling home. A look at their Instagram handle @herandharry will make you want to be friends with them.

Also, we’re not the only ones feeling inspired and maybe a tad bit jealous. The couple has a following of 26,000 people on Instagram.

The couple has added a story highlight on Instagram where they document the whole process of turning a HinoRG230 bus into a warm, cozy mobile home.

According to The New York Post Harry Shaw and his partner Hannah purchased the Hino RG230 bus back in 2018, but have since and transformed the 40-foot vessel into a permanent vacation home, spending a grand total of $30K on their abode.

“We loved the idea of having a home that we could live anywhere in. We loved the idea that we can have all the luxuries of a house and have the beach or forest right on our doorstep, and still get to sleep in our own bed every night and have a coffee from our coffee machine every morning,” Harry, a former mining industry worker told Jam Press.

Checkout how the bus-turned vacation home of the couple looks like: