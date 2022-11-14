THIS contestant is confirmed finalist of Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: After an exciting and explosive Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 has now entered week 7. Gori Nagori became the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show. Archana Gautam re-entered on Sunday after getting evicted for her physical violence against Shiv Thakare.

Bigg Boss 16 Finalists Prediction

Bigg Boss 16 still has a long way to go and social media platforms, especially Twitter, are already buzzing with predictions about the winner and finalists. Going by the buzz, one contestant who is constantly winning the audience’s hearts is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She has been trending almost every day on Twitter. The majority of the loyal viewers are saying that Priyanka will make it to the top 2 for sure and she also has all qualities of a winner.

Priyanka Choudhary’s Game

Speaking more about her game, Priyanka Choudhary, known for her role in Udaariyaan, is leaving no stone unturned to make a mark in BB 16. Considered as one of the strongest players, Priyanka’s straightforward, opinionated and fearless nature is loved by many.

‘PRIYANKA WINNING HEARTS’, ‘PRIYANKA OWNS BB16’ and ‘FEARLESS PRIYANKA CHAHAR’ are some of the trends that we see on Twitter.

Dignified, Fierce, Straightforward, Consistently Shining.



A Clear Winner, Playing Like a Boss!



Dignified, Fierce, Straightforward, Consistently Shining.

A Clear Winner, Playing Like a Boss!

PRIYANKA OWNS BB16

Priyanka has all winning qualities.She is clear in her thoughts.She is the true winner of this season.Her straight forward nature makes us to love her more and more everyday.She is beautiful in and out.Strongest contestant of this season ! @TeamPriyankaTM

FEARLESS PRIYANKA CHAHAR — 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫 (@TeamPriyankaTM) October 20, 2022

Priyanka is the strongest contestants of #BiggBoss16 and she is real and in yesterday episode how she broken and her tears in her eyes.

Priyanka – I'm playing for myself and he's playing for himself and I'm enough to take my stand:)



Priyanka – I'm playing for myself and he's playing for himself and I'm enough to take my stand:)

PRIYANKA OWNS BB16

PRIYANKA OWNS BB16

PRIYANKA OWNS BB16

A true diva is graceful, and talented, and strong, and fearless and brave and someone with humility.

Not just this, Priyanka is also managing to secure either rank 1 or 2 in ‘Bigg Boss 16 Rank List’ by popular social media pages — The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak, almost every week.

#BiggBoss16 Contestants Ranking Week – 6



1. 👑 Shiv – 2,670 ❤️

2. Priyanka – 2,636

3. Ankit – 2,108

4. Soundarya – 834

5. Abdu – 774

6. Gautam – 716

7. Archana – 627

8. Sumbul – 624

9. MC Stan – 497

10. Nimrit – 378

11. Tina – 244

12. Shalin – 139

13. Sajid – 106#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 14, 2022

Do you also think Priyanka Choudhary will make it to the finale? What’s your take on her gameplay? Comment your opinion in the comments section below.