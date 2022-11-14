THIS contestant is confirmed finalist of Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: After an exciting and explosive Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 has now entered week 7. Gori Nagori became the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show. Archana Gautam re-entered on Sunday after getting evicted for her physical violence against Shiv Thakare.
Bigg Boss 16 Finalists Prediction
Bigg Boss 16 still has a long way to go and social media platforms, especially Twitter, are already buzzing with predictions about the winner and finalists. Going by the buzz, one contestant who is constantly winning the audience’s hearts is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She has been trending almost every day on Twitter. The majority of the loyal viewers are saying that Priyanka will make it to the top 2 for sure and she also has all qualities of a winner.
Priyanka Choudhary’s Game
Speaking more about her game, Priyanka Choudhary, known for her role in Udaariyaan, is leaving no stone unturned to make a mark in BB 16. Considered as one of the strongest players, Priyanka’s straightforward, opinionated and fearless nature is loved by many.
‘PRIYANKA WINNING HEARTS’, ‘PRIYANKA OWNS BB16’ and ‘FEARLESS PRIYANKA CHAHAR’ are some of the trends that we see on Twitter.
Not just this, Priyanka is also managing to secure either rank 1 or 2 in ‘Bigg Boss 16 Rank List’ by popular social media pages — The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak, almost every week.
Do you also think Priyanka Choudhary will make it to the finale? What’s your take on her gameplay? Comment your opinion in the comments section below.