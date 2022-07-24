This govt wants to silence us: Journalist Zubair on his arrest

Mohammed Zubair, Alt News co-founder, and fact-checker is finally home in Bengaluru, after spending 23 days in jail. Speaking to The Hindu about his time in prison, Zubair dropped insights as to why he may have become the target of right-wing hate.

Zubair said that the main aim of his arrests was to intimate the community of fearless journalists who raise questions against the government.

“This government wants to silence all voices of dissent and anyone who is holding them to account through fact-checking, journalism, and the likes, especially if they perceive you of being their critic,” Zubair said.

While admitting that his religion had a significant part, Zubair said that the government sought to use his incarceration as proof that it is simple for them to file 10-15 FIRs across several states and hold a person in custody for an extended length of time.

Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on July 27 for a tweet dated 2018. Soon after his arrest, the Uttar Pradesh police registered six FIRs in different parts of the state. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also formed to investigate the cases against the journalist based on several different tweets.

As one court granted relief, another case required him to appear before another court. This ‘vicious cycle’ went on for more than two weeks.

“After I was sent to Tihar Jail in the Delhi case, I was hopeful of bail. But in a matter of just a week, there were seven FIRs filed against me in Uttar Pradesh, and an SIT was formed to probe them. Knowing how UP police SITs work, I lost hope and was preparing for a long prison stay of maybe a year or two. I feared I was being fixed in a larger conspiracy case,” Zubair said.

However, the Supreme Court of India came to his rescue by granting him interim bail, quashing the SIT, and transferring all 6 FIRs to Delhi.

“The Supreme Court judgment was overwhelming and I think it is a landmark verdict protecting the liberties of those being targeted by the regime,” Zubair said.

Looking back, Zubair said that he had predicted his arrest. “I knew this would happen one day for the work I do, but I never anticipated that it would be so fast,” he added.

According to Zubair, the police did not ill-treat him during his stay in jail. “I was treated with respect and dignity. Maybe because the case was high profile.”