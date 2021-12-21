This house is built around a mango tree without cutting a single branch

In a world where trees are felled and animals are killed to meet the lavish needs of humankind, a man in Udaipur has chosen to save nature over building his dream house.

Ajmer-born businessman Kul Pradeep Singh built a three-story house around the branches of the tree. Pradeep and his family live atop a 40-foot tall mango tree that has 2 bedrooms, a kitchen, a library, and a living area, located in Udaipur.

“The area where our treehouse stands is known for its fruit trees. People used to sell these fruits from over 4,000 trees for a living. But due to an increase in population, they started cutting the trees down,” he told The Better India.

Singh’s journey began in 1999 when he began searching for a plot to build his house, firm on his decision that he would not harm trees to build his house.

“When I told a property dealer to not cut any trees and instead replant them somewhere else, he rejected the idea and left. So I took it as a challenge. Instead of uprooting the trees, I dedicated myself to constructing a house on one. Soon, I got hold of this plot, which had a mango tree in the centre, for a reasonable price,” he says.

The construction of his house was completed in the span of a year with the help of an architect. Two floors of the house were built around the tree which was only 20 feet tall then.

The house with a structure of steel, walls and floor made of cellulose sheet as well as fibre, stands at nine feet from the ground supported by its trunk. Four pillars are placed around the tree, which act as an electric conductor during lightning.

Not a single branch of the tree was compromised to build this three-storey house.

Singh has received a number of calls from people who were inspired by his house, but no collaborations have taken place till date.

The treehouse has been named in the Limca book of records and is a tourist attraction, alongside the beautiful forts and palaces of the city.

