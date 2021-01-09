This Hyderabad NGO is supporting over 40,000 children from pandemic related stress

Hyderabad: Every child deserves the opportunity for a better life. But it is only possible when they learn their strengths, how to build relationships and make responsible decisions.

Learning Curve Foundation, a non-profit city-based NGO started a program — ‘Connect @ Home’ that works with over 40,000 children from underprivileged backgrounds to give them a chance at a better life through helping them to be emotionally balanced, socially responsible and making informed choices.

At a tender age, school-going children are impressionable. Their education is continuing amid the pandemic through online classes and for many, this brought a new set of mental health problems.

This NGO has reached out to atleast 11 districts of Telangana, impacting over 200 schools and 35,000 students, of which over 25,000 are girls. Underprivileged children to help them manage their emotions, build resilience, handle uncertainty and cope with stress — all essential for mental health and well-being.

Speaking to siasat.com, Subbu Parameswaran, Co-Founder of the Learning Curve Foundation, said, “Children need to feel safe and secure, not just physically but also mentally. Our Connect @ Home program builds mental immunity in children, which will enable them to become resilient and emotionally strong – both foundations of good mental health.”

He further stated that this program provides teacher training, toolkits and material for teachers on social-emotional skills, student workbooks, school support and parent engagement over a 2-3 year period for each partner school.

Their ‘Connect @ Home’ program is now reaching out to another 10,000 children to support them at home. To enable the project financially the foundation started an online crowdfunding campaign with Milaap. The project aims to provide each child will receive 7 printed toolkits with activity worksheets and affirmation cards on well-being, weekly calls from the field team to motivate and support them and fortnightly follow-ups with parents to deepen engagement.

“During the pandemic, we provided material on social-emotional skills to children at home (printed), and also support to parents and students through IVRS,” said Subbu.