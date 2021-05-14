This is how Salman Khan wants to be remembered by people

Actor Salman Khan who has been gearing up for his massive Eid release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ recently in an interview with a group of journalists before the release of his film, revealed how he would like to be remembered by people once he is gone.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan said, “I need to pay rent to mother Earth to be here. So I am paying rent to mother Earth and the day we all start doing that, we will all be fine and the rent doesn’t only mean monetarily… it could just be a smile, a Hi, forgiveness… is good enough. You do something nice that makes someone smile is good enough. That is the rent everyone needs to pay otherwise, what is your utility? There’s no utility apart from that. Everything is going to be forgotten,” he had said.

“After one is dead and gone, one father should tell their son that, “Son, be exactly like Salman Khan” and the other father should say, “Do whatever you want to do but I don’t want you to be like Salman Khan” because I must have hurt him, consciously or subconsciously or knowingly. So, from both negative or positive, come out positive,” he added.

Radhe released both in cinemas as well as digital platform owing to COVID-19 pandemic. It released on Zee’s pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex. The film also released on DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

The action-thriller, which has taken a phenomenal start in the overseas market, especially in UAE, is garning praises from the fans and movie buffs. Apart from the action scenes, netizens are also hailing the performance of Randeep Hooda, who played the lead antagonist in the film.

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.