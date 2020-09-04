This no small case: SC denies bail to Sajjan in ’84 riots case

By News Desk 1 Published: 4th September 2020 1:44 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 4 : The Supreme Court on Friday declined to grant bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian said the appeal against conviction will be heard after the top court resumes physical hearing.

“This isn’t a small case,” observed the bench, as it rejected Kumar’s bail plea citing medical grounds.

The top court also declined to allow him to remain in hospital noting that his medical reports establishes he does not need hospitalisation.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Kumar, submitted before the bench to consider the bail plea on the merits as the High Court verdict was faulty. Singh argued that witnesses’ deposition was reversed in the trial court and High Court.

The bench said that bail cannot be granted, adding that neither the argument of faulty judgement of the High Court justifies it nor he needs hospitalisation. Senior advocate H.S. Phoolka, representing victims, opposed Singh’s arguments stating that Kumar is getting adequate attention in connection with his health.

In May, the top court had refused to grant bail to Kumar stating that his medical report from AIIMS has no ground for hospitalisation. In March, the top court had directed Kumar to appear before an AIIMS Board, which would determine whether he needed hospitalisation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

