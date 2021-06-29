This ‘Rapunzel’ wears long hair as dress; netizens stunned [Video]

Hyderabad: Social media is filled with people who are capable of doing unimaginable, absolutely absurd and crazy things to get their five minutes of fame. A lot of such videos and pictures go viral on internet. One such viral clip shows a girl who converted her long brown hair into a dress.

The video was shared recently on an Instagram page called hepgul5 and is doing rounds on internet. In the video, the girl could be seen wearing a hat and a pair of sunglasses, with her long hair doubling down as her dress. To style it further, the girl also used a broad, black belt, not only to keep her hair in place but also to make it look like a stylish dress.

The video left netizens stunned who threw mixed reactions. While many users said this video might be edited, some others said that her hair might not be real or she might have used hair extensions.

Watch the viral video clip below:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 627K and 5741 likes. The viral clip also proved that sky is a limit when it comes to creativity!