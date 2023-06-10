This season of Bigg Boss OTT has exciting contestant in the house

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT, the highly anticipated reality series, is back for its second season, and the official promo has already taken the internet by storm. The promo, which was released on Thursday, June 8, features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and rapper Raftaar. Khan can be seen grooving to the rap in the video while revealing the show’s tagline, ‘Is baar janta hai asli boss.’ The viral spread of the promo on social media has sparked widespread speculation about the potential contestants who will compete in the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been approached by Raj Kundra and Kunal Kamra

In the midst of the excitement, sources revealed that the producers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 have approached two prominent figures to be a part of the show. Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, is first on the list. Kundra, who is well-known for his business ventures, has sparked considerable interest in his potential involvement. In addition, comedian Kunal Kamra has been invited to join the show, bringing a sense of humour to the proceedings.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to premiere on JioCinema on June 17th, and it promises to outperform the previous season. As the audience gains ultimate control over the game, viewers can expect an increased dose of drama, gossip, and fights. This season, viewers will have the ability to influence the proceedings by presenting contestants with unique situations. Interacting with the inmates allows viewers to influence rations, task decisions, and even spot eliminations.

Salman Khan about Bigg Boss 2 OTT

Salman Khan expressed excitement about hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 and stated, “India is always looking for nonstop entertainment, and Bigg Boss OTT is here to provide exactly that.” The superstar further added, “This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi.” He anticipates an unparalleled experience for the audience, where they can witness all aspects of the contestants without any layers. Khan eagerly awaits the unfolding drama and excitement.

Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by renowned director Karan Johar. Salman Khan‘s debut as a host on an OTT platform, Bigg Boss OTT 2, adds to the excitement surrounding the show. Fans and viewers are counting down the days until the thrilling entertainment extravaganza begins, with the promotional video already making waves.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 promotion: [Include video link here]

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.