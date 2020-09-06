Those behind Natanz nuclear site blast identified: Kamalvandi

By News Desk 1 Updated: 7th September 2020 4:00 am IST
Tehran, Sep 7 : The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI)’s spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the elements behind the July 2 blast at the Natanz nuclear facility have been identified, official news agency IRNA reported.

In an interview with the state TV on Sunday, Kamalvandi said the Iranian security services “have discovered those responsible and they know the reasons, the method employed and how it was done.”

The official refused to reveal further details since the issue is still being investigated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kamalvandi stressed that Iran’s uranium enrichment activity was not disturbed, and the AEOI is expanding the fuel plant’s primary facilities with a new hall to transfer the enrichment process there from a pilot building.

On July 2, the AEOI announced an “incident” had occurred at an industrial shed under construction in Natanz, without causing casualties or disrupting ongoing activity in the facilities.

On August 24, Kamalvandi announced the explosion in the Natanz complex was an act of “sabotage.”

