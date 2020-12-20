‘Those conspiring to tarnish B’desh Army’s image will face action’

By IANS|   Published: 20th December 2020 10:18 pm IST

By Sumi Khan
Dhaka, Dec 20 : Bangladesh’s Chief of Army Staff, Gen Aziz Ahmed, on Sunday warned that all those conspiring to tarnish the force’s image would be brought to justice.

Noting that a group is conspiring at home and abroad to break the unity of the army, he said: “The evil group should understand that the Bangladesh Army is a much more mature, trained and professional army than in the past. It was not possible to create the slightest confusion even with the spread of so much propaganda and rumours.”

“My order to everyone is to beware of all kinds of rumours and propaganda,” said General Aziz at the flag-hoisting ceremony of the newly-formed Military Dental Centre here.

He also stressed that the Bangladesh Army has been performing its duties in the country and abroad with a good reputation, while its unity was much stronger than at any time in the past.

“There will be no gain from any conspiracy,” he asserted.

