Those criticising Hinduism shouldn’t seek Hindu votes: BJP Karnataka chief

Belagavi: Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Tuesday that those who criticise Hindu religion and say the word ‘Hindu’ has a different meaning, should say that they don’t want Hindu votes.

Addressing a public rally here, Kateel slammed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi for his statement regarding the origin and meaning of the word ‘Hindu’.

Jarkiholi had said that the word Hindu had its origin in Persia, and it meant ‘slave’. The statement had stirred a big controversy, forcing the Congress to distance itself from the remarks.

Kateel, who was attending the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Yamakanamardi constituency represented by Jarkiholi, dared him (Jarkiholi) to announce that he does not want Hindu votes.

“The Hindu community has woken up. This time he can’t contest from this constituency, he will have to search for another,” he said.