Those saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will stay in India: Ram Thakur

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that only those who will say “Bharat Mata ki Jai” will stay in India.

He further said that all those who are working with the mindset that “things are not going well in India” should be strictly dealt with.

“In Bharat those who will say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will stay, while there is a need to think seriously about those who will not say it, those who will oppose Bharat, those who will not respect the constitutional framework and arrangements,” said Thakur

Speaking over violence in Delhi he said that Home Minister Amit Shah will address the issue.

“Our Union Home Minister is there for all the issues concerning Delhi. I believe that there is no other person to handle the situation effectively,” Thakur told media here.

Asked whether politics is being done in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s India visit, Thakur said, “Those who are working with the mindset that things are not well in India purely for political reasons should also be strictly dealt with.”

As many as 18 people have died and around 190 are injured in the recent spate of violence in parts of North-East Delhi.