Those silent on Ketaki Chitale have no moral, legal right to condemn Zubair’s arrest: BJP

New Delhi: As voices were raised against the arrest of Alt news co-founder Mohammed Zubair, the BJP on Tuesday questioned their silence on the arrest of Ketaki Chitale.

The BJP said that ‘they have neither moral nor legal rights to condemn Zubair’s arrest’.

Zubair, 33, was arrested for allegedly hurting sentiments of a particular religious community on Monday.

Also Read Alt News editor Mohammad Zubair held for posting clip from a 1983 Hindi movie

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh tweeted, “Those who were conveniently silent on month long arrest of #KetakiChitale have neither moral nor legal rights to condemn #zubair arrest. Your selective ness robs you off any small window you had. Sleep peacefully.”

Those who were conveniently silent on month long arrest of #KetakiChitale have neither moral nor legal rights to condemn #zubair arrest . Your selective ness robs you off any small window you had . Sleep peacefully . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) June 27, 2022

The police had charged Zubair with Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) for one of his objectionable tweets.

After Zubair’s arrest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Every person exposing BJP’s hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more. Truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny. #DaroMat.”

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was arrested last month for allegedly sharing a defamatory post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Last week she was granted bail, She is facing a total of 22 FIRs lodged at various districts in Maharashtra.