‘Those tweeting Godse zindabad irresponsibly shaming the nation’: Varun Gandhi

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of parliament Feroz Varun Gandhi on Saturday said those tweeting ‘Godse zindabad’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti are “irresponsibly shaming the nation.”

MP of Pilibhit constituency on Saturday paid tribute to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary.

“India has always been a spiritual superpower, but it is the Mahatma who articulated our nation’s spiritual underpinnings through his being & gave us a moral authority that remains our greatest strength even today. Those tweeting ‘Godse zindabad’ are irresponsibly shaming the nation,” Gandhi tweeted.

India has always been a spiritual superpower,but it is the Mahatma who articulated our nation’s spiritual underpinnings through his being & gave us a moral authority that remains our greatest strength even today.Those tweeting ‘Godse zindabad’ are irresponsibly shaming the nation — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 2, 2021

The BJP MP’s response is to be considered in view of the fact that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.

‘Nathuram Godse Zindabad’ has been trending on Twitter on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Over 1, 25,000 people have tweeted on this topic, even though a lot of people are criticizing this trend.

Varun Gandhi was born in Delhi to Sanjay Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi. He hails from the Nehru–Gandhi family, which has occupied a prominent place in the politics of India since the country’s independence in 1947.

He is the grandson of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi and the great-grandson of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. His father Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash when Varun was three months.

In the 2009 general election, the BJP decided to field Varun Gandhi as its candidate from the Pilibhit constituency instead of his mother Maneka Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti celebrations:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and paid floral tribute to him at Rajghat. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid their respects on the occasion.

Several union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also paid homage to the man popularly known as the father of the nation.