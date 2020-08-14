Those who doubt ‘world class’ Anderson are not very sensible, says Curran

Southampton, Aug 14 : England all-rounder Sam Curran has praised James Anderson, saying the veteran pacer is a world class player.

Earlier this week, Anderson denied rumours that he would retire from Test cricket after averaging 41.16 in his first three Test matches of the summer.

The 38-year-old snared two wickets from 15 overs on a rain-affected first day of the second Test being played at The Ageas Bowl against Pakistan who were struggling at 126/5 at Stumps on Thursday. He has now moved onto 592 Test wickets in his career.

“I was pretty shocked with the stuff that was going on about him (Anderson). He is a world-class bowler and anyone who doubts him I don’t think is very sensible,” Curran was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“He proved how world-class he is and I am sure he will go on and get a five-for and creep up to 600, which is really exciting for all of us.

“I am enjoying having him around and learning from him. He helped me through my spells and picking his brains is great for me,” he added.

Curran, who is playing in place of gun quick Jofra Archer, dismissed Abid Ali (60) after the opener had been dropped on 0 and 21 by Dom Sibley and Rory Burns respectively in the slip cordon.

“Anytime you put on an England shirt or a Surrey shirt you try and do your best. It is great to be back in the side and contributing again,” said Curran.

“It is very strange times and a tricky situation when you don’t play – you don’t get to play for your county when you are not selected. If you don’t get selected, you’re back to your hotel room. Things like that are very difficult.

“It’s the new normal so we have to get on with it and keep training hard. I feel for the guys who aren’t playing. We have such a great squad and the boys are lifting the ones that aren’t playing and keeping them involved,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.