Those who stand against India will be killed in encounter: Swaroop Shukla

Ballia: The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Swaroop Shukla who is known for his controversial statements said that those who stand against India will be killed in encounters.

Recently, the famous poet Munawwar Rana gave a statement that he will leave UP if Yogi Adityanath becomes chief minister again. Shukla’s outburst came in reply to Rana’s statement.

Speaking to media in a city guest house, Shukla said that the conspiracies of the anti-national forces will not be tolerated and those who said they shall leave UP must know that their time has come.

The minister did not stop here, he went a step further and said, Munawwar Rana is among those who stayed in the country in 1947 and joined those who hatched conspiracy to break the country from within. However, it is interesting to note that the poet was born in 1952 five years later than 1947.

The minister also targeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi regarding her three days tour of the state. He said that Priyanka Gandhi is a political tourist who came to visit UP after one-and-a-half years to enjoy UP’s climate and rain. People come to see her.

Demanding an apology from Mayawati, the minister recalled an old statement of the late Kanshi Ram regarding Ram Mandir.