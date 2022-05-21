Those who were taunting us earlier are cheering now: Nikhat Zareen’s father

Hyderabad: Nikhat Zareen who became the pride of the country had to face all regional, national and international challenges to become the women’s boxing world champion.

Zareen had to face many hurdles on her way but she has not given up and overcame those hurdles with courage due to which she has reached the dizzy height of success today.

Generally, Muslim girls have to face opposition from family, society, and others to participate in sports and other competitive events. But still, these girls are persevering in achieving their targets with courage. Nikhat Zareen is one such girl among them.

To begin with, the parents of Nikhat Zareen deserve congratulations who in spite of hearing continuous taunts have encouraged their daughter to continue with boxing as Sport. It is also to the credit of Nikhat Zareen that she has not disappointed them and made them proud by her splendid achievement.

Nikhat Zareen, who hails from Telangana’s Nizamabad district, started her career with modest facilities. And as is the case with other sports, she had to face politics in boxing with courage. Instead of complaining about the injustices she focused on boxing alone which made her the world champion she is today over which the whole country is priding.

The President of India, the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister of Telangana, and many others have congratulated Zareen for her commendable achievement.

It is ironic that all those who were taunting her and her father earlier are vying now to take selfies with her and her father and sharing their old pictures on social media.

Nikhat Zareen with her achievement has become a new source of inspiration for the girls across the country.