Thousands bid-adieu to Mohammed Pahelwan at Barkas

Hyderabad: Thousands of public in Barkas bid-adieu to Mohammed Bin Omer Yafai aka Mohammed Pahelwan. After the Isha prayers he was laid to rest at a graveyard abutting Masjid-E-Omer in Chandrayangutta Barkas area.

Namaz-E-Janaza was offered at Barkas Jamia Masjid and later the body was taken to graveyard in the form of procession. Thousands of public took part in the final journey of Mohammed Pahelwan. South Zone police have made elaborate bandobust.

Editor Siasat Daily Mr. Zahid Ali Khan, who met the bereaved family to express condolences told that it’s a great loss to the people of Barkas, the personality like Mohammed Bin Omer Yafai will not re-born. MBT Spokesperson Amjedullah Khan Khalid said that the death of Mohammed Pahelwan is great loss to the Arab community, he was also a expert wrestler and won many medals due to which many youths attracted towards the wrestling.

Defeated Nampally Congress MLA Feroz Khan, former MIM corporator and congress Khwaja Bilal Ahmed and others too visited Barkas.