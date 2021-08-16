Thousands evacuated due to massive wildfire near Jerusalem

Jerusalem: At least 10,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to a massive wildfire currently raging near Jerusalem, with hundreds of firefighters were struggling to control the blaze, Israeli authorities said.

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported on Sunday that the fire has destroyed an unknown number of houses and public buildings in at least four communities in the vicinity of Jerusalem, reports Xinhua news agency.

No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

According to a spokesperson with the Jerusalem police, all of the patients and staff have also been evacuated the Eitanim Hospital in the Jerusalem mountains.

Air Force helicopters and soldiers with the army’s Home Front Command were called to assist in the containment of the fire.

The fire broke out amid a combination of hot, dry and windy weather.