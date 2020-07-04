‘Threatened’ Zoom says not worried about JioMeet competition

NEW DELHI: With Reliance Jio launching a Make in India free video-conferencing application JioMeet that directly takes on Zoom, the US-based company said on Saturday they are not worried about the upcoming competition and know what it takes to become a successful unified communications platform.

JioMeet offers enterprise-grade host control and security and can be used for 1:1 video calls and hosting meetings with up to 100 participants. The application has already been downloaded more than 1,00,000 times on Google Play Store within no time.

“Zoom has experienced intense competition since it was established in 2011, and yet we have become the platform of choice for millions of participants around the world,” the company said in a statement.

“We know what it takes to become the unified communications platform we are today, including the immense amount of work and focus required to create our frictionless user experience, sophisticated security, and scalable architecture,” Zoom added.

JioMeet highlights

JioMeet has created a solid buzz in India.

Other highlights in the desi video meet app include easy sign up with either mobile number or email ID, meeting in HD audio and video quality.

It offers support where the users can click on a JioMeet invite link and join from his or her browser without downloading the application.

Back-end technology optimises experience with HD video quality even at lower bandwidths and intuitive and user-friendly interface enhances overall conferencing experience.

The application can be used on Android, Windows, iOS, Mac, SIP/H.323 systems.

Each meeting is password protected and the host can enable a “Waiting Room” to ensure no participant joins without permission, JioMeet said.

“All your meetings are encrypted and password-protected, ensuring complete privacy and data protection,” said the JioMeet team.

Privacy

In a statement this week, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan announced to double down on the efforts to bring meaningful change to its video meet app after the 90-day pledge ended, saying the company would put mechanisms in place to make sure that security and privacy remain a priority in each phase of its product and feature development.

Bogged down by numerous privacy and security issues in March, Zoom took a 90-day pledge on April 1 to make a number of enhancements to address security and privacy.

“We cannot and will not stop here. Privacy and security are ongoing priorities for Zoom, and this 90-day period – while fruitful – was just a first step,” said Yuan.

Industry experts have hailed the arrival of JioMeet, at a time when onus is on the Indian corporate and enterprise world to create world-class apps that can reach global heights.

“The current market dynamics will potentially provide enough tailwinds to JioMeet to gain currency, on the back of its features, such as no limits on call durations, and seamless switching between devices,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), told IANS.

JioMeet can be used for creating instant meetings to chat with friends and also to schedule a meeting in advance and share meeting details with invitees.

It offers unlimited meetings per day and each meeting can go uninterrupted up to 24 hours.

Source: IANS