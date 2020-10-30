Three Andhra abductees from Libya return home safe

News Desk 1Published: 31st October 2020 12:37 am IST
Srikakulam, Oct 30 : Three welder of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, who were abducted in Libya, have safely returned home to Seetanagaram in Sompeta Mandal.

Batchala Venkatrao, Batchala Joga Rao and Boddu Danayya were the returnees who were kidnapped in the north African country.

“They are doing alright, I have spoken with them. They have come to meet me in my office,” told Srikakulam Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar to IANS.

He said the returnees did not have any physical injuries and were also found to be emotionally stable.

They returned home via Delhi, accompanied by family members.

Incidentally, the trio did not go to Libya for work but the company which hired them took them there from Qatar.

The AP government and the district administration played a crucial role in the rescue of the three people through diplomatic channels.

