Three arrested for stealing Ferrari car in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Karkhana police in Hyderabad have arrested three persons who had driven away a Ferrari from a businessman’s house in Mahendra Hills Secunderabad.

The trio also had the car’s registration and ownership papers that they had fraudulently transferred in some other party’s name. The car is worth 2 crore in the present market.

With the arrest of three , the police claims to have stumbled upon a Delhi-based gang that steals high-end cars by fraudulently transferring ownership and other documents of cars in someone else’s name even before they had laid reached the concern party’s hand.

According to the Karkhana police on June 23, they had received a complaint about the theft of a Ferrari from one businessman Dinesh Gandhi’s house. Within 48 hours, the police traced the car and arrested Bhupender and Saddam, both residents of Delhi, and Neeraj Sharma, a car dealer in Twolichowki area of Hyderabad. They have been arrested for cheating, misrepresentation, and conspiracy. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

Neeraj Sharma assisted Gandhi in purchasing a Delhi-registered Ferrari from another person in Kerala. Then, Sharma allegedly conspired with another dealer named Prince Pathak in Delhi who fraudulently transferred the ownership of the car into the latter’s name and then sold the same to another person named Bilal, another car broker in Delhi.

“The investigation on Gandhi’s complaint found that the car was registered in Bilal’s name on the Road transport department’s website” said Inspector Karkhana PS P Madhukar Swamy .

The police is likely to take custody of the accused persons for further investigation and probe their involvement in similar offences in the past across the country.