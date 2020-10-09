Three arrested for taking shirtless photos on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

Hyderabad: Three persons including a juvenile have been arrested by the Madhapur police taking shirtless photos on newly inaugurated Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge at Hitec City. The latest incident is just one out of 2000-plus cases that the police have booked against motorists and civilians for various offences.

According to an officer from the Madhapur police station, the accused persons, were caught at the bridge while they were clicking photos. A police patrol car noticed one of the youngsters, who was shirtless and lying down in the middle of the road on the cable bridge. One of them was taking his photographs. The police car then stopped and arrested three of them on the spot.

A case has been registered by the Madhapur police under section 180 (disobedience to order) and section 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code. The Cyberabad Traffic police has issued more than 2,000 challans against the people who violated traffic rules and guidelines of the recently-inaugurated cable-stayed bridge in Hyderabad’s Information Technology (IT) corridor.

The challans were issued over the past 14 days, since the bridge’s inauguration on September 26. Most of the challans were issued against the people who stopped their vehicle while driving on the cable bridge, followed by 60 challans through social media complaints and 56 challans that were issued via the Surveillance Camera Monitoring Centre (SCMC) of the traffic police.

“More than 2,000 challans were booked against vehicles for various traffic violations like triple riding, racing and stopping/parking on the newly opened cable bridge. Over 182 persons were also booked for clicking photos, selfies, and for taking videos while dangerously standing on the railing for selfies, sitting on the road for and loitering around the bridge,” said Srinivas, inspector of the Madhapur traffic police station.