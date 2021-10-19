Three arrested for threatening public prosecutors, witnesses

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills Police arrested three people for threatening public prosecutors and witnesses who are part of an ongoing trial with regard to the murder case of one Dr Chigurupati Jayaram.

According to police, since February 2019, one of the accused persons in the case, Rakesh Reddy, was lodged in Chanchalguda central jail. At present, the trial of the murder case is ongoing at the Nampally criminal court. To get himself acquitted, Rakesh Reddy sought help from the three accused (who were arrested by the city police) to threaten government public prosecutors and witnesses.

Reddy ‘induced’ a male nurse in the jail named Mohammed Akbar and his two friends Kurapathi Mangaiah Guptha and Kattula Srinivas, by offering huge amounts of money to them, said a press release from the Hyderabad police. He promised them the money if they cooperated with him, and they agreed.

From Rakesh Reddy, accused Mohammed Akbar, with the other two accused, forwarded letters containing life-threatening messages to the special public prosecutors and witnesses. The special public prosecutor and witness then filed a complaint with the Chandanagar and Rajendrnagar police respectively.

Subsequently, the Jubilee Hills police and west zone task force team on Monday arrested the accused, and seized five handwritten letters, four cell phones and one mobile phone used in the commission of offence from their possession. The accused were produced before the court for judicial remand, the police stated.