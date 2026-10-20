Three booked for hunting deer in Hyderabad’s Malakpet

Police had received information that they were travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio after allegedly hunting deer in the Chimmanchod forest area of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Majestic deer with large antlers standing in a natural setting.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Malakpet police have registered a case against three people for allegedly hunting deer in a forest area in Karnataka using a licensed sporting rifle and night-vision equipment.

According to the police, the three men, Syed Hussain, 47, Syed Omer, 49, and Mohammed Hameed, 40, residents of Teegalguda in Malakpet, were intercepted during vehicle checking near the racecourse on Saturday, October 17.

Police had received information that they were travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio after allegedly hunting deer in the Chimmanchod forest area of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka.

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During the inspection, police seized a .30-06 sporting rifle fitted with a night-vision telescope, eight live rounds of ammunition, 12 used cartridges, two night-vision telescopes, four mobile phones, a damaged Huawei foldable phone and a rechargeable battery. The vehicle was also seized.

During interrogation, the three allegedly admitted to visiting the forest for deer hunting and disclosed that they had fired 12 rounds in total, the complaint stated. Hussain allegedly fired six rounds, while Omer and Hameed fired three each.

Police also alleged that Hameed had recorded videos of the hunting on his mobile phone but later damaged the device in an attempt to destroy evidence.

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A case was registered at Malakpet police station under Sections 27 and 30 of the Arms Act, Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Sections 62, 241 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Inspector K. Venkat Reddy has taken up the investigation. The police seized the car, rifle, phones and other equipment. All of them were produced before the court and remanded.

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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