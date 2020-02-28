Three children killed in wall collapse in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three children of a family died and another was injured when a partition wall of their dilapidated house collapsed at Afzal Sagar in Mangar Basthi on Thursday night. The victims were identified as six year old Roshini, Sarika and Pavani (two months), all three daughters of Mitai Lal, a labourer and the injured was Geetha (2), daughter of Gabbar, a labourer.

The incident occurred on late Thursday night when the children were in deep sleep and the already damaged wall came crashing down. Their parents were not present in the room when the incident occurred.

According to the police, the wall collapsed suddenly and fell on the children sleeping on the floor. The elders in the family and neighbours heard sound and rushed inside. The children were trapped beneath the debris.Teams of Habeeb Nagar police, Fire department and Revenue officials along with GHMC Disaster Response Force personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.

The Habeeb Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating