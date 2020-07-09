Three-day lockdown in UP from Friday night

By Neha Published: July 09, 2020, 10:18 pm IST
Lockdown
Representational Image

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Thrsday announced a three-day lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5.a.m. on Monday.

All markets, food grain markets and other establishments will remain closed during this period and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.

The movement of trains and air services will continue but road transport will be shut down. Buses, however, will be made available to air and train passengers.

Petrol pumps and hospitals will function normally.

The three-day lockdown is being enforced in view of the spurt in number of Corona cases in the state.

An official statement said that goods carriers will be allowed to operate and construction activities will also continue.

Source: IANS
