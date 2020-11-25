Three-day winter session of MP Assembly from Dec 28

Bhopal, Nov 25 : The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly would be held from December 28 to December 30. The newly-elected MLAs would be sworn-in along with the election for the post of the Assembly Speaker.

Governor Anandiben Patel has given assent for calling the winter Assembly session. Apart from the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker would also be elected and 28 MLAs elected in the recent state by-polls will be sworn-in.

Sources say that the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Bill-2020 could also be tabled during the session. The government has already announced to end forced religious conversions and ‘love jihad’ by bringing in new laws. Apart from this the supplementary estimate for the state budget could be presented on the floor of the Assembly.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.