Three drown while bathing in Ghaghra river, two missing

Ballia: Three boys drowned in the Ghaghra river on Monday, while two others are reported missing in Athgawa area of Ballia district.

Station Officer Bairiya, Sanjay Kumar Tripathi, said that total five boys drowned while bathing in the river. The bodies of three had been recovered by the divers while search for two others continues.

Police said Lavkush Yadav,16, Vikas Yadav ,16, Pappu Yadav, 10, Vishal Yadav ,14, and Lalu Yadav ,8, of Fakhru Rai ka Dera village under Bairiya police station went to the river bank to play.

After some time, the boys waded into the river and started drowning in the deep waters.

On hearing their scream, the local people rushed to the spot and tried to rescue them but failed because of the strong current in the river.

Tripathi said that divers had succeeded in retrieving bodies of three boys. Due to the strong current of river stream, the divers were facing difficulties in continuing search operation.

He said that the search operations would be resumed on Tuesday.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.