Golfer Shiv Kapur among four Indians who obtained UAE’s golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Several Indians have now been granted the United Arab Emirates’ golden visa for long-term residence opportunities. To add to the list, Indian professional golfer Shiv Kapur and Indian philanthropist Bharat Mehra are the latest to grant the prestigious golden visa.

Indian professional golfer Shiv Kapur is the latest to be honoured with UAE’s coveted 10-year golden visa. For the last 15 years, Dubai has been home for his family as well as for his base.

The 39-year-old expressed his gratitude to Dubai government for awarding him the golden visa.

“I am so proud to be honoured with this, especially as I am only the second golfer to receive this award, following my childhood hero and now my great friend and fellow Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh,” Gulf News quoted reported quoting Shiv Kapur.

He further thanked the government of Dubai and all its departments for their encouragement and support to make this happen. “I will do my best to act as an Ambassador for the city, whether I am in Dubai or on my travels,” he added.

Renowned Indian businessman, philanthropist— Bharat Mehra receives UAE Golden Visa

Dubai-based renowned Indian businessman and philanthropist, Bharat J Mehra has been awarded the UAE’s coveted 10-year golden visa for humanitarian efforts on September 20, 2021.

Mehra established Bharat Mehra Strategic DMCC to provide strategic advice and business development to businesses in India and the Middle East. He is the chairman of the Radha Meera Trust, with the support of the Ajay Piramal Group. He is also the Chairman of Mashobra Private Limited and has been working for more than 25 years in the field of charity services and support for the needy.

His trust in India offers more than 1500 people daily free food, medicine, ambulances, eye surgeries and training.

Bharat happily told Gulf News that, he consider Dubai to be his home, and fortunate to have been granted the Golden Visa. He has also expressed his gratitude to the UAE government and the immigration authorities for this enormous gesture.

Mehra is committed to all that the UAE has offered him and intends to continue to serve the country.

Indian dentist couple granted UAE Golden Visa

An Indian dentist couple based in Abu Dhabi has received the 10-year UAE Golden Visa.

Abdul Rahiman Nizar and Simi from Kerala residents of Abu Dhabi are delighted at their services during the pandemic, being recognised.

Both the doctors have served in Abu Dhabi for 20 years, including 18 years at Ahalia Group.

“We are very excited to have bagged the Golden Visa. During this pandemic, both of us served the community, sacrificing our off days,” Khaleej Times quoted Dr Simi.

Abdul Rahiman Nizar and Simi receiving the UAE golden visa. (Photo: Khaleej Times)

Dr Nizar, who also has had a US visa for ten years, said, “We plan to spend the rest of our lives in the service of Abu Dhabi. I thank the leadership for this honor and our hospital for the support in building our careers.”

The couple has four daughters: Grade 12 student Neha, Naila in Grade 8, Naima in Grade 3, and Naira is eight months old.