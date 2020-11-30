Three family members from Telangana die in road accident in US

accident
Texas: Three members of a family who hail from Narayanpet District of Telangana State died in a road accident that took place near Lubbock, Texas on Saturday.

As per the New Indian Express report, the deceased persons are identified as Narasimha Reddy (57), his wife Laxmi (50), and their son Bharat Kumar Reddy (24).

It is also reported that Narasimha Reddy who was a TSRTC conductor had gone to the US four months ago.

In the accident, three other persons received injuries. The injured persons were shifted to hospital

At the time of the accident, the family members were going to attend a function at relatives’ home.

