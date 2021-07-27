Three former HCA officials produced before the ACB court, granted bail

Abhijit Sen Gupta

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) produced three former HCA officials before the ACB Court by serving Non Bailable Warrants (NBWs) which were issued against several officials earlier for non-appearance before the court.

The three officials who are all former office bearers namely Yadagiri, Srinivas and Devaraj, were granted bail by the special court for ACB cases.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, the ACB court issued NBWs against HCA officials for failing to appear before it in connection with a case related to the alleged irregularities in the association. Acting upon the orders of the court, the ACB officials executed the NBWs and produced the trio before the court, which later granted bail to them.

Altogether the court issued NBWs against ten persons including former HCA secretary R. Vijayanand. Some of those listed under the ACB cases have passed away. The NBWs against Yadagiri, Srinivas and Devaraj were executed while the others were not immediately available, it was learnt.

