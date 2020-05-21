Three fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam

Guwahati: Three new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Assam, taking the state’s virus tally to 188 on Thursday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The cases were reported at the Barpeta Medical College on Wednesday night.

“Three new #COVID19 positive cases confirmed at Barpeta Medical College, where the tests were done”, the Minister tweeted.

Out of the total 188 cases, 133 are active hospital cases. While four people died, three migrated out of the state and 48 recovered.

As many as 28 patients tested positive on Wednesday, including 14 from the Sarusajai Quarantine Facility in Guwahati who were admitted to the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital here on Wednesday night.

The Minister said that he along with his Junior Minister Pijush Hazarika were present at the hospital to ensure their “smooth and safe admission as well as proper briefing”.

He also requested the families of the patients to cooperate with authorities.

Sarma also said that he has directed the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to ensure that people adhere to quarantine norms, including those in self isolation.

“In view of the rapidly rising cases, have advised them for stepping up measures on containment and quarantine”, Sarma said

Assam has recorded 98 positive cases since Monday with the highest of 42 cases, including a two-month old child, on Tuesday

In view of the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases, the state government has decided to keep Sonapur Civil Hospital and Kalapahar Hospital as a stand-by to accommodate more patients, he said.

The state has so far tested 47,084 samples and out of these 188 are positive, 42,729 are negative and the remaining results are awaited.

Source: PTI

