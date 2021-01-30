Three get life term for killing 22-year-old youth

Ballia: Three people were sentenced to life term by a court here for abducting and killing a 22-year-old Dalit youth over five years ago following a quarrel among some children.

While sentencing the three convicts, Ejaz Ahmed, Azhar and Golden alias Amir on Friday, Additional Sessions Judge Dinesh Kumar Mishra also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on them, Additional Government Advocate Rajendra Prasad Gupta said on Saturday.

Gupta said the case dated back to August 2015 when the Dalit youth, Neeraj, a resident of Bilthara Road locality under Ubhaanv police station was abducted following a quarrel among children.

He was subsequently stabbed to death by his abductors and his body was recovered from bushes in Bibipur locality.

A day after the incident, the victim’s father accused six persons of abducting and killing his sons.

Two of the accused persons, however, were acquitted by the trial court for the lack of evidence against them.

The trial against the sixth person, a minor on the date of the commission of the crime, is still pending in a court for juveniles.