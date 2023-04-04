Three held for gang rape, murder of a 32-year-old woman in Aurangabad

The three men had been tailing the victim for some time. On Sunday while finding her walking alone they dragged her into the bushes and raped her.

Three men were arrested on charges of gang-raping and murdering a 32-year-old woman by the MIDC CIDCO police in Aurangabad. They were produced before the court on Monday and sent to police custody.

The accused – 24-year-old Pritam alias Sonu Narwae, 32-year-old Ravi Gaikwad and 19-year-old Rahul Jadhav – are residents of Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Shilwant Nandedkar said Gaikwad has a criminal history with 32 cases registered against him. “The procedure of verifying the criminal records of the other two accused is going on,” the police official said.

The incident took place on Sunday when the victim was on her way home.

According to police, the three accused had been tailing the victim for some time. On Sunday she was going to a worship place after dropping her children at school. when finding her walking alone, they dragged her into the bushes and gang-raped her. “While one accused had scratch marks on his neck and face, the other confessed to smashing her head with a boulder as she shouted for help,” police said.

The body was found by nearby local people. Police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by her husband. “Our team was able to crack the case within 24 hours,” said an officer.

