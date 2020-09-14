Three held for ransacking clinic in Pune

By Neha Published: 14th September 2020 10:43 pm IST
Pune: Three men were arrested for allegedly ransacking a clinic here after a doctor asked one of them to wait till he checks a patient and then attend him, said a police officer on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday evening in the Vadgaon area on Sinhgad Road.

The officer said while the doctor was checking a patient in his clinic, one of the accused came inside and insisted that he treat his injured finger.

“The doctor told him to wait outside as he was already attending a patient. The response angered the other two accused who were standing outside the clinic.

“They barged inside and damaged the cabin glass using a sharp weapon,” he said.

While they were ransacking the clinic, a piece of broken glass hit the complainant (the doctor), leaving him injured, the officer said.

“We have arrested all three accused and registered a case against them under relevant sections of the IPC, the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, among others,” he added.

Source: PTI

