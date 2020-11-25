Three held in Gurugram twin murder cases over land dispute

Gurugram, Nov 25 IANS) Three persons have been arrested in Gurugram, including the mastermind of a gang which had allegedly murdered three men in August 2020 in two separate incidents in Sector-9 in a dispute over a 1,000 square yard plot in Basai, the Gurugram police said on Wednesday.

All the three accused have been identified, of whom the prime accused is 23-year-old Pawan Nehra who is a Bilaspur resident. The other two accused are 23-year-old Sawan alias JD of Jhajjar district and 23-year-old Monu alias Sukha of Rohtak district.

The police had identified the three suspects in the case and unearthed their alleged links with their gang leaders, who are lodged in Rewari and Bhondsi jails.

The police had arrested overall 12 persons in the twin murder cases, including the three accused, who had been arrested on November 20.

“All the three accused were arrested from Uttarakhand on November 20 after a tip-off and have recovered three mobile phones and Internet dongles from their possession. The accused were in police remand since then. The culprits were also involved in 10 criminal cases in Delhi, Punjab, Alwar, Gurugram, Rewari, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Rohtak,” said ACP Crime, Preet Pal Sangwan.

During police interrogation all the culprits had confessed their involvement in the murder of three men in August 2020 in Sector-9 over a 1,000 square yard plot in Basai. The property was owned by a local gang – Joni and Moni’s brother, which was illegally occupied by other gang members – Amit alias Kale and Vinod who later sold the property to a third person which led to enmity between the two local gangs.

“Two of the accused Pawan and Monu along with his accomplice had committed the murder while the third accused Sawan had arranged bullets and other weapons for the gang members,” Sangwan said.

