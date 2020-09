Sambhal: Three members of a gang betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches were arrested from Chandausi area here, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made from a house in Kayasthan locality under the Chandausi Kotwali police station area on Monday night, SP Yamuna Prasad said.

Those arrested have been identified as Rohit, Jishan, and Lakhan Singh, he said, adding 12 mobile phones, three calculators, a diary, register, and Rs 1,875 were recovered from them.

