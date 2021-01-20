Three held in liquor contractor’s murder case in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 20 : The Gurugram Police have arrested three prime accused in connection with the murder of a liquor contractor on September 2, 2020.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek, Satender alias Lala and Harish, all of whom are residents of Jatauli village in Pataudi. The accused trio had allegedly gunned down Indrajeet over an old rivalry at Jatauli Mandi village in Pataudi, said the police on Wednesday.

A country-made pistol and four cartridges were recovered from their possession. The police have arrested 13 people till now in connection with the contractor’s murder.

The Haryana police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Abhishek and Rs 5,000 each on Satender and Harish for their arrest.

A team of Farrukhnagar Crime Branch led by Inspector Indravir nabbed the trio from Pataudi after a tip-off.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that Abhishek along with his fellow gang members had planned Indrajeet’s murder on August 30.

“On September 2, Abhishek along with his accomplices Ujjawal and Jeevan had shot dead Inderjeet while another youth identified as Vikram suffered bullet injuries. Abhishek and Inderjeet had an old rivalry with each other.

“In 2019 also, Abhishek had attacked Inderjeet but the latter escaped unhurt. A case in this murder case has been filed at Pataudi police station. Abhishek had been declared a proclaimed offender in the murder case,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime), Gurugram police.

On September 2, a case was filed by the deceased’s brother Jaibhagwan. In his police complaint, he alleged that all the accused — Abhishek, Ujjawal, Harender, Setender, Harish, Rohit, Tarachand, Raju, Sagar, Akhil, Krishan alias Gugan, Govind, Pawan and Shakti were allegedly behind the murder.

The complainant Jaibhagwan had told the police that Abhishek and his accomplices had criminal backgrounds.

An FIR had been registered against the culprits under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the Arms Act at the Pataudi police station on September 3.

